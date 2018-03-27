State funeral planned at Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

State funeral planned at Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller

ATLANTA (AP) - A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.

Miller died Friday in his old family home in the north Georgia mountain town of Young Harris. He was 86.

He served his terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

Miller was honored Monday at a service in Young Harris, where he was remembered for a long political career that began at city hall.

Three former presidents - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush - spoke at a service Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

After Wednesday's service, Miller's body will be taken to a funeral home in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta.

