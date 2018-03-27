State funeral planned at Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Georgia State Patrol troopers salute the casket containing the remains of former Sen. and former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller during a funeral service, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Atlanta.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller lies in state in the rotunda of the Capitol Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Atlanta, as legislators file in to pay their respects to former first lady Shirley Miller, left.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller was brought to the Capitol Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Atlanta, after a service at Peachtree Road UMC. Legislators lined the steps of the Capitol as his casket was carrie...

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). The changing of the guard on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as the former Gov. Zell Miller lies in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Atlanta. He was brought to the Capitol Tuesday after a service at Peac...

(AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.

ATLANTA (AP) - A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.

Miller died Friday in his old family home in the north Georgia mountain town of Young Harris. He was 86.

He served his terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

Miller was honored Monday at a service in Young Harris, where he was remembered for a long political career that began at city hall.

Three former presidents - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush - spoke at a service Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

After Wednesday's service, Miller's body will be taken to a funeral home in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta.

