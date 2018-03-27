Superintendent educates voters on how sales tax renewal will benefit EBR schools

Superintendent Warren Drake held a town hall meeting Tuesday night to educate people about a one cent sales tax renewal that will benefit school in EBR Parish (Source: WAFB)

In just one month, voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide on the future of public schools.

On Tuesday night, Superintendent Warren Drake met with neighbors in the Gus Young area. He's on a tour to educate voters on the one cent sales tax renewal. The money will help build new schools, upgrade others, and keep teacher pay competitive.

"There's been many questions floating around. I don't want people to grab one side or the other side and run with it. I really want them to have the information, maybe put to rest some of the rumors or perhaps answer the questions that the community has for them," said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle.

There was one person at the meeting opposed to the tax renewal. He said the plan dedicates too much money to schools in the southern part of the parish. The vote is schedule for April 28.

