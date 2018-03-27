Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney abortion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who's had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a "critical role" in educating the public and sparking "meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion."

Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

The since-removed tweet read: "We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who's tran."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship

    APNewsBreak: American Samoans sue for birthright citizenship

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:54:54 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:05:28 GMT
    A complaint filed in federal court on behalf of American Samoans living in Utah seeks to grant citizenship status to those born in the U.S. territory.More >>
    A complaint filed in federal court on behalf of American Samoans living in Utah seeks to grant citizenship status to those born in the U.S. territory.More >>

  • Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Designer of deadly waterslide charged along with park owner

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:19:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:05:22 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

  • Mom arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car seats

    Mom arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car seats

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:33:23 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:05:17 GMT
    Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)

    Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.

    More >>

    Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly