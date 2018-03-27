Emergency officials are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on N 26th Street.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27 on N 26th Street near Florida Boulevard. Emergency officials confirm one person was transported to a local hospital. BRPD says the person sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.