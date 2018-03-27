In just one month, voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will decide on the future of public schools.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on N 26th Street.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said based on the evidence gathered his office CANNOT proceed with charges against either of the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting investigation.More >>
Louisiana won't be joining 29 other states in paying a minimum wage higher than the federally-set rate.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
The man who confessed to the murders of Summer Baldwin and Joanna Rogers has been executed in Huntsville but the families of the victims "can't call this closure."More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
