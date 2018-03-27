Death penalty recommend for man who killed deputies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Death penalty recommend for man who killed deputies

(Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Luis Bracamontes smiles as the verdict is read that he will receive the death penalty in the murders of Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Det. Michael Davis Jr., Tuesday, March 27, 2018,... (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via AP). Luis Bracamontes smiles as the verdict is read that he will receive the death penalty in the murders of Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Det. Michael Davis Jr., Tuesday, March 27, 2018,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Jurors recommend the death penalty Tuesday for a man who repeatedly entered the United States illegally before killing two Northern California deputies in a case that fueled the national immigration debate.

Luis Bracamontes, who is a Mexican citizen, was found guilty of murder in the 2014 shootings of Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr. He also was convicted of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons violations and other crimes.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White will deliver a formal sentence April 25, according to The Sacramento Bee .

Bracamontes smiled and silently clapped his hands as the jury's sentencing recommendation was read, the Bee reported.

"He's a coward," said Phyllis Sylvia, Oliver's sister.

During the trial, he was removed from the courtroom repeatedly for profane outbursts. When his guilty verdict was read, Bracamontes said he would "kill more cops soon."

Republican President Donald Trump featured Bracamontes in a January ad accusing Democrats of being "complicit" in the slayings of law enforcement officers by people in the U.S. illegally.

