Hawaii committee calls for Obama statue in his birth state - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hawaii committee calls for Obama statue in his birth state

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A state Senate committee in Hawaii is calling for a statue of former President Barack Obama to be erected in the state where he was born.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution requesting that the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts commission the statue.

Obama was born in Honolulu and spent his formative years in the city.

The resolution says the United States thrived during his presidency.

The resolution will be referred to the Hawaii Senate's Ways and Means committee for consideration.

The resolution calls for an art advisory committee to be formed that would select a location for the statue, review design proposals and select an artist.

It did not specify how the statue would be funded.

