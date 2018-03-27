Wednesday is Red Cross Giving Day

The Louisiana Red Cross is asking people across the Capital west area to become a hero this March to show support during Red Cross Month.

BE A HERO:

Volunteer your time

Learn a life-saving skill like CPR

Make a donation on Red Cross Giving Day (March 28)

“We could not carry out our mission were it not for the power of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors,” says Merri Alessi, executive director for the Louisiana Red Cross Capital West chapter.



Wednesday, March 28 is Red Cross Giving Day, a day the Red Cross is asking everyone to support people impacted by disasters. They say your donation can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most.

Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people across the country in need of emergency assistance. You can donate online or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10.

“Everyone has the power to support the life-saving services we provide to our neighbors during their time of need: be it through volunteering, learning CPR and first aid, or making a financial donation to support our mission. This Red Cross Giving Day, we celebrate all of those who help make a difference in the lives of others through the Red Cross,” said Alessi.

March was first proclaimed Red Cross Month in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to raise awareness of the organization and its humanitarian mission. President Roosevelet’s last radio talk to the nation on March 20, 1945 was in support of the Red Cross War Fund. He died 23 days later, on April 12, 1945.

