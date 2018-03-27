Lawyer expects BRPD officer Salamoni to be fired

The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.

Attorney John McLindon says if that happens, Salamoni will appeal the decision and fight to keep his job.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the July 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling by Officer Salamoni. The department says it could announce a decision by Friday.

Salamoni was one of two officers on the scene who struggled with Sterling while trying to arrest him. The other officer is Howie Lake III. Investigators say Salamoni used obscene language and pointed a gun at Sterling when he first approached him.

“Officer Salamoni draws his firearm from the holster and tells Sterling in a stern voice, ‘Don’t f**king move or I’ll shoot you in your f**king head,’” according to an investigative report Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office released Tuesday.

Investigators say a loaded gun was found in Sterling’s pocket after the shooting and that an autopsy showed numerous illegal drugs in Sterling’s system, including cocaine.

Landry announced Tuesday morning that neither officer will face any criminal charges. Both had previously been cleared of federal civil rights charges in June 2017.

“You've had at least five expert witnesses in use of force look at it and everyone said that while it was tragic, it was a justified shooting and that officer Salamoni did what he was trained to do and he did what the law allowed him to do,” McLindon said.

McLindon adds he does not believe the department will have enough time to fully review all the facts in the case prior to making a decision on the officer’s fate.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul is adamant he and his deputy chiefs will be fair and thorough. He also expects to release all video and audio related to the case to the public once that disciplinary hearing concludes.

Both officers have been on paid administrative leave since the incident in 2016.

