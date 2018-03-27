Learn more about the American Red Cross

The newly released coroner's report on Alton Sterling includes a seven-page toxicology report detailing a long, and what experts call dangerous, combination of substances.More >>
The Louisiana Red Cross is asking people across the Capital west area to become a hero this March to show support for Red Cross Month.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.More >>
Was the man who was allegedly bribed by Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and his friend ever a true candidate for the Gonzales City Council race?More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
