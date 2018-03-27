Learn more about the American Red Cross

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

THE RED CROSS:

Responds to nearly 64,000 disasters across the country providing hope and comfort to people in need.

Trains and provides information to nearly 5.9 million people in first aid, water safety and other skills that help save lives.

Collects nearly 4.9 million units of blood from more than 2.8 million volunteer donors to meet the needs of patients at hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

Provides nearly 391,000 support services to military members, veterans and their families.

Helps more than 181 million people outside the U.S. through disaster management and disease prevention efforts.

The Red Cross has been helping people in need for more than 130 years. Much of the work is accomplished through the work of volunteers.

Information on this page was provided by the American Red Cross.