Louisiana Red Cross plans fire alarm installation days

The Red Cross has launched the Louisiana Home Fire Campaign in an effort to reduce death and injury from home fires by 25 percent by 2020. Home fires are the most common disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year.

2017 LOUISIANA HOME FIRES

Responded to more than 1,600 fires

Assisted more than 2,000 resident

This spring, the Red Cross and its partners will Sound the Alarm to prevent these tragedies in more than 100 at-risk communities nationwide. Here in Capital West, Red Cross will install more than 1,000 alarms throughout the metropolitan area.

SOUND THE ALARM INSTALLATION DATES:

Saturday, April 28

9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Meet at American Red Cross

4655 Sherwood Common Blvd.



Saturday, May 5

9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Meet at Ben Burge Park

9350 Antigua Drive

There are several ways you can get involved with the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign.

GET INVOLVED

Volunteer to install smoke alarms in your community

Fundraise to help Sound the Alarm

Make a donation to support the Home Fire Campaign

