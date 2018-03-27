The Latest: California county to join US 'sanctuary' lawsuit

(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP). A small group of sanctuary state supporters gather outside the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Ana, Calif., as they prepare to discuss joining a DOJ lawsuit against the state of Cal...

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a proposal for Orange County to join a lawsuit over California's so-called sanctuary law (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Leaders in Orange County, California, have voted to join a U.S. government lawsuit against the state over its so-called sanctuary law for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

By a 3-0 vote, the all-Republican Board of Supervisors decided in closed session Tuesday to take the action.

The vote comes a week after the small Orange County city of Los Alamitos voted to opt out of the state law that limits local police collaboration with federal immigration agents.

California passed the sanctuary law last year to try to protect immigrants from stepped-up deportations under the Trump administration.

10:30 a.m.

Several dozen immigrant advocates have held a rally to urge elected officials in Orange County, California, to refrain from joining a federal lawsuit over the state's so-called sanctuary law.

Salvador G. Sarmiento, legislative director for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said Tuesday that approving the proposal would return the Southern California county to a "hateful time."

Advocates played music and held signs with slogans supporting sanctuary.

The county Board of Supervisors is set to discuss proposals to pass a resolution supporting efforts by the small city of Los Alamito to opt out of California's law limiting police collaboration with immigration agents and a U.S. government lawsuit against the state.

California passed the law last year to try to protect immigrants from the Trump administration's stepped up deportations.

7:15 a.m.

Authorities in Orange County, California, have started publishing the release dates for inmates from the county's jails to try to help federal agents locate immigrants subject to deportation.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Monday the information is available on its website.

The move comes after California passed a law limiting local police collaboration with deportation agents. That measure also put an end to a long-standing program in Orange County where deputies screened inmates to help federal authorities identify immigrants subject to deportation.

The Southern California county's board of supervisors is considering joining a lawsuit against the state's so-called sanctuary law. California's law is aimed at protecting immigrants from stepped-up deportations under the Trump administration.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also publishes the release dates of inmates online.

10:56 p.m.

Leaders in Orange County, California, are considering whether to fight the state's so-called sanctuary law for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The backlash over the law aimed at protecting immigrants from stepped-up deportations under the Trump administration comes a week after the small city of Los Alamitos in Orange County voted to opt out of it.

The all-Republican supervisors of the Southern California county of 3.2 million people are expected Tuesday to discuss passing a resolution supporting Los Alamitos and whether to join the U.S. government's lawsuit against the state.

California passed its law last year to limit local police collaboration with federal immigration authorities.

Supporters say the measure encourages immigrants to report crime to police without fearing deportation. Critics say local authorities should provide more assistance to federal agents.

