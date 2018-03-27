Matassa's attorney want indictment thrown out; judge to rule in April

Was the man who was allegedly bribed by Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and his friend ever a true candidate for the Gonzales City Council race?

On Tuesday, March 27, attorneys in the state's case against Matassa argued both sides of the issue. Lewis Unglesby, Matassa's lawyer, wants the indictment tossed out. He argues since Wayne Lawson has lived at several different addresses and allegedly failed to file taxes, he should have never qualified to begin with.

Prosecutor, Jeff Traylor, argues Matassa and Gonzales businessman, Olin Berthelot, would have never made the alleged bribe if they did not believe Lawson was running for office.

Judge Tom Kleibert is expected to rule on the matter sometime in April.

RELATED VIDEO: Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.