Alleged New York cult leader appears in Texas court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alleged New York cult leader appears in Texas court

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The leader of a secretive group in upstate New York who allegedly coerced female followers into having sex with him and getting branded with his initials has appeared in federal court in Texas.

Sporting a blue t-shirt, close-cropped gray beard, dark-rimmed glasses and chains, Keith Raniere waived his right to an identification hearing during Tuesday's court appearance in Fort Worth.

Raniere, who is accused by some former members of leading a cult, was arrested in Mexico and returned to Texas on Monday on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton granted Raniere's request Tuesday to have his preliminary and detention hearings take place in the court prosecuting him in the Eastern District of New York.

Cureton ordered him taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for transfer to New York. Laura Vega, a spokeswoman for the agency, says Raniere will be moved sometime in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.

    Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:40:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:10:57 GMT
    Uber will not renew its permit to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads when it expires Saturday.More >>
    Uber will not renew its permit to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads when it expires Saturday.More >>

  • 2 officers in black man's fatal shooting won't be charged

    2 officers in black man's fatal shooting won't be charged

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:14 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:10:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana's attorney general plans...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana's attorney general plans...
    Lawyers: Louisiana's attorney general expected to meet Tuesday with relatives of Alton Sterling, black man shot and killed by a white police officer in 2016.More >>
    Lawyers: Louisiana's attorney general expected to meet Tuesday with relatives of Alton Sterling, black man shot and killed by a white police officer in 2016.More >>

  • Man sentenced in 'Puppy Doe' animal cruelty case

    Man sentenced in 'Puppy Doe' animal cruelty case

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:10:20 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:10:27 GMT
    (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, FILE). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Radoslaw Czerkawski listens to jury selection for his trial on animal cruelty charges at Norfolk Superior Court on in Dedham, Mass. Czerkawski was found ...(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, FILE). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Radoslaw Czerkawski listens to jury selection for his trial on animal cruelty charges at Norfolk Superior Court on in Dedham, Mass. Czerkawski was found ...
    A Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized was sentenced Tuesday on animal cruelty charges nearly five years after the dog known as "Puppy Doe" was found abandoned near a...More >>
    A Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized was sentenced Tuesday on animal cruelty charges nearly five years after the dog known as "Puppy Doe" was found abandoned near a playground.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly