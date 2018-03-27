MISSING: Elderly man last seen in Baker

The Baker Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen at a family member's home.

Peter Van Thomas, 74, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27 when he walked away from a family member's home in the 500 block of Myrtle Street in Baker. Officials say Thomas may have been trying to return to Marksville, which is his hometown.

Thomas is described as a black male, about 5' 11" tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, black tennis shoes, and a red baseball hat with the number 23 on the front of it.

Officials also say Thomas is suffering from medical/mental conditions that can cause him to be disoriented and confused.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

