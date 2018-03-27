Are you at risk for type 2 diabetes?

Nine out of 10 Americans most at risk for type 2 diabetes don’t know it. Tuesday, March 27 is American Diabetes Association Alert Day, a day to sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

For this awareness campaign, organizers encourage people to take the Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test. You can learn if you’re at risk for type 2 diabetes in about a minute, by simply answering questions such as “Do you have a family history of diabetes?” and “Are you physically active?” Take the Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test here.

Even if you take the test and are found to be at low risk, your risk can change over time. One in three American adults is at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. But type 2 diabetes doesn’t have to be permanent–it can be prevented or delayed with healthy lifestyle modifications.

LOWER YOUR RISK FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES:

Stay at a healthy weight

Eat well

Be active

An estimated 7.2 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports one out of 11 people, or 30.3 million people in the United States have diabetes.

Diabetes is known as the most common cause of blindness, kidney failure, and amputations in adults and a leading cause of heart disease and stroke.

People with Medicare can participate in programs to manage diabetes. Classes by Quality Insights Quality Innovative Network’s Everyone with Diabetes Counts (EDC), typically last six weeks. Participants learn about diabetes risks, nutrition, weight management, how to properly manage medications and much more. Past participants have reported weight loss, improvement of lab results and a decrease in medications.

In Louisiana, EDC classes are typically held in places like senior centers, senior residences, community centers, health care facilities and churches. There is no cost to participate in the program.

“ADA Alert Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the impact that diabetes has on the community and discuss how people can take action to make a real difference,” Natalie Tappe, Network Task Lead for Quality Insights’ EDC program, said. “The key message is that people can control their diabetes through lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, and by following a care plan in consultation with their doctor.”

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.