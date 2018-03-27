Man sentenced in 'Puppy Doe' animal cruelty case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man sentenced in 'Puppy Doe' animal cruelty case

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man convicted of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized was sentenced Tuesday, nearly five years after the dog known as "Puppy Doe" was found abandoned near a playground.

Radoslaw Czerkawski , 37, was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of animal cruelty charges. He was also sentenced to two years' probation and prohibited from owning or coming into contact with any animals.

He was found guilty Monday of torturing and abandoning the pit bull, but cleared of lying to police. Czerkawski is already in prison on two unrelated larceny convictions.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in August 2013 with skull, spine and rib fractures, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue.

Czerkawski's attorney acknowledged his client owned the dog but said it ran away and someone else was responsible for the abuse.

