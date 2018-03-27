Decade-long makeover of King Tut's tomb nearly completed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Decade-long makeover of King Tut's tomb nearly completed

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A nearly decade-long project to better protect and preserve Egypt's legendary tomb of King Tut is nearing completion.

The Getty Conservation Institute of Los Angeles said Tuesday the project has added a filtration system to keep out dust and humidity and a barrier to keep visitors from getting too close to the tomb's wall paintings.

The effort was launched in 2009 by the institution, known worldwide for its conservation work, in collaboration with Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities.

The tomb discovered in 1922 contains the remains of Tutankhamen, the legendary boy king who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago.

Brown spots visible on some of the tomb's colorful paintings will remain.

Researchers say the spots aren't getting worse and removing them now would cause more damage.

