Turkish banker seeks leniency after US sanctions conviction

NEW YORK (AP) - A Turkish banker convicted of helping Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions is seeking a lenient sentence.
Mehmet Hakan Atilla made the appeal to a New York federal court judge through lawyers in papers filed late Monday.
The attorneys say a calculation by court employees that federal sentence guidelines call for a life sentence is "draconian" and "stupefyingly unreasonable and unjust."
Prosecutors have not yet filed their recommendations ahead of Atilla's scheduled April 11 sentencing.
He was convicted in January of multiple conspiracy charges and bank fraud for his work as deputy general manager of Turkey's state-run Halkbank. Prosecutors say he conspired beginning in 2011 with Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab. Zarrab pleaded guilty and testified against Atilla.
The case strained relations between Turkey and the United States.
