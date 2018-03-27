OUR TURN: My Introduction

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said based on the evidence gathered his office CANNOT proceed with charges against either of the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting investigation.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul held a joint news conference to explain to the public the next steps in the investigation of the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
I'd like to introduce myself to you as the newest member of the WAFB family. My name is Ronna Corrente and I am the new Vice-president and General Manager of WAFB. I'm taking over for a retiring Lee Meredith.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
