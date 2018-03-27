OUR TURN: My Introduction

So many of you stop our folks out in public and tell them you consider them to be a part of your family. We here at WAFB are extremely grateful for the relationship we are blessed to have with our viewers.

With that said, I'd like to introduce myself to you as the newest member of the WAFB family. My name is Ronna Corrente and I am the new Vice-president and General Manager of WAFB. I'm taking over for a retiring Lee Meredith.

And let me just say, I am thrilled to be here, having moved my family from Lexington, Kentucky where I also served as the general manager of a television station there. We've already moved in, been to our very first crawfish boil and enjoyed a tremendous amount of south Louisiana hospitality!

My husband and I are excited to begin this next chapter in our lives in such a warm and inviting place. Like the general managers before me, I'll be sharing the opinions of our editorial board in this segment and your thoughts and opinions as well.

So with that said, this is "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. Feel free to send your comments and suggestions on this or anything else - we'd love to hear them. You can always visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com. I look forward to working with you.

