Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine released in wild

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote that was tranquilized and captured after being found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum has been released into the wild.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the coyote was checked out at the agency's wildlife health unit outside Albany and found to be in good health. DEC says the animal was released in the wild Wednesday morning.

The coyote was found Tuesday morning on a fourth-floor mezzanine at the museum, located on the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany. A DEC crew shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart.

DEC officials say it's not uncommon to see coyotes in suburban and urban areas.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.

