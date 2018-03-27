Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine tranquilized

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote that was found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany has been tranquilized and removed from the building.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted Monday afternoon that its wildlife officers shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart on the museum's fourth-floor mezzanine.

Officials say the coyote was placed in a crate and taken to the DEC's wildlife health lab outside Albany for evaluation.

The animal was discovered lying in front of doors at a walkway leading to the mezzanine of the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza. State troopers kept the animal contained until a DEC crew arrived.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.

