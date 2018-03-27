Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine tranquilized - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine tranquilized

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote that was found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany has been tranquilized and removed from the building.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation tweeted Monday afternoon that its wildlife officers shot the animal with a tranquilizer dart on the museum's fourth-floor mezzanine.

Officials say the coyote was placed in a crate and taken to the DEC's wildlife health lab outside Albany for evaluation.

The animal was discovered lying in front of doors at a walkway leading to the mezzanine of the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza. State troopers kept the animal contained until a DEC crew arrived.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Presidents praise Zell Miller as friend, servant, example

    Presidents praise Zell Miller as friend, servant, example

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:29:59 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:25:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.(AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.
    Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will share a pew and a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
    Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will share a pew and a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:25:14 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

  • Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:18:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:23:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly