Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote has been found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany.

New York State Police spokesman William Duffy says Tuesday that troopers assigned to the state Capitol detail have contained the animal on the museum's fourth-floor mezzanine.

Duffy says state Department of Environmental Conservation employees have responded to the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.

There was no immediate word on how the coyote got into the museum and made it to the fourth floor undetected.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits and is a popular destination for school field trips. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Water park company co-owner held without bond in Texas

    Water park company co-owner held without bond in Texas

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:13 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler

    The Latest: Mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:40:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:09 GMT
    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.More >>
    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.More >>

  • Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead

    Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:37:01 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:08 GMT
    A federal court has ruled that a group of fishing organizations can move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the creation of the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
    A federal court has ruled that a group of fishing organizations can move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the creation of the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly