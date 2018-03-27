Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote has been found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany.
New York State Police spokesman William Duffy says Tuesday that troopers assigned to the state Capitol detail have contained the animal on the museum's fourth-floor mezzanine.
Duffy says state Department of Environmental Conservation employees have responded to the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
There was no immediate word on how the coyote got into the museum and made it to the fourth floor undetected.
The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits and is a popular destination for school field trips. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump has a little advice for entrepreneurs of the future: Don't run for presidentMore >>