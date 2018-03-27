Mayor, police chief announce internal investigation beginning in Alton Sterling shooting

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul held a joint news conference to explain to the public the next steps in the investigation of the Alton Sterling shooting.

Broome began by expressing condolences to the Sterling family. She said it was "unfortunately lengthy, bureaucratic process" leading up to Louisiana Attorney Jeff Landry's decision to not charge the two police officers involved in the shooting. She added Landry’s decision is "not the last word" in the case.

Broome promised citizens they will act swiftly as the Baton Rouge Police Department begins its internal investigation into the case.

"The people of this parish have been civil in their reaction to a long and frustrating process from federal and state authorities and now of course citizens of this parish have every right to peacefully and publicly protest," she said. "Calmly and legally exercising first amendment rights is always acceptable in this parish but acts of violence and lawlessness are not."

Paul said they will review Landry’s decision and provided the next steps in the case at this point.

"It is the Baton Rouge Police Department’s turn to review this case," Paul said. "Our examination will determine if any policies or procedures were violated during the incident. It is our goal to have a disciplinary hearing completed by this Friday."

Paul also said they need to have a hearing with each officer before any disciplinary action can happen. He added they plan to do so by the end of the week.

"We will hold a news conference where we will release video footage from all body cameras, store surveillance, and car cams. We ask for just a little more patience as we work to wrap up our internal investigation," Paul explained.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement expressing support for Broome and Paul, as well as asking for continue to pray for the Sterling family.

The death of Alton Sterling was a tragedy that evoked deep grief and anger across Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Our communities continue to heal from the events of the summer of 2016. While everyone may not agree with the decision by the Louisiana Department of Justice, the process outlined by law was followed. Now, we come to the next phase of the investigation. I support Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Chief Murphy Paul’s decision to conduct an administrative review to determine if any disciplinary action should be taken within the Baton Rouge Police Department. We owe this final review to the Baton Rouge community and the Sterling family. As we move into this next phase of the investigation, I continue to ask the people of Louisiana to pray for Alton’s family, the community of North Baton Rouge where he lived, the law enforcement officials who protect us every day, and our great state.

Political analyst Clay Young said the tone of the joint news conference Broome and Paul held was serious.

"If I’m Howie Lake or Blane Salamoni, I’d be nervous because it sounds like one or both will be fired," Young said.

Attorney Franz Borghardt agreed with Young that at least one of the officers will be fired and there will also be a lengthy civil case that will play out from this.

