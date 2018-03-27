Baby, toddler found dead in car seats in rural Arizona town

Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community. (Source: Raycom Media, file image)

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats inside a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani says the children found in the vehicle at a home in the town of Superior were 2 years old and 10 months old.

She said Tuesday there was no immediate information available on the circumstances of their deaths or if anyone had been arrested or detained.

Forghani says autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Superior is town of about 2,900 people 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

