Mom arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car seats - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mom arrested in deaths of baby, toddler found in car seats

By ANITA SNOW and PAUL DAVENPORT
Associated Press

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - The mother of a baby and a toddler was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the children were found dead in car seats inside a car and authorities discovered evidence of foul play, officials said Tuesday.

Autopsies were being conducted to determine causes of death of the 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office did not immediately disclose what evidence had been found.

The mother was identified as Brittany Velasquez, 20. She was jailed and authorities did not know whether she had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations, said sheriff's spokeswoman Navideh Forghani. The names of the children were not immediately made public.

The bodies were found Monday night outside the family's home in the historic mining town of Superior, a community of about 2,900 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Some relatives of the children were inside the home when authorities went to crime scene late Monday night but Forghani said she could not provide information about the circumstances of how the children were placed or left in the car or a motive into their killings.

She declined to discuss the evidence that was discovered but the sheriff's office said in a statement that it "indicated foul play."

___

Paul Davenport reported from Phoenix.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Presidents praise Zell Miller as friend, servant, example

    Presidents praise Zell Miller as friend, servant, example

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:29:59 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:25:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.(AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.
    Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will share a pew and a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>
    Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will share a pew and a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.More >>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:25:14 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

  • Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:18:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:23:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly