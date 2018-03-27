2.2 magnitude earthquake recorded along Maine-Canada border - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2.2 magnitude earthquake recorded along Maine-Canada border

CALAIS, Maine (AP) - Officials say a small earthquake was recorded along the border of Maine and Canada.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early Tuesday about 20 miles north of Calais. WMTW-TV reports the earthquake is the latest in a spate of earthquakes recorded across Maine since the beginning of the year.

The U.S. Geological Survey says earthquakes recorded below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and felt by very few people, usually.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

