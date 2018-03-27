Family of Alton Sterling, some lawmakers express disappointment in AG's decision to not file charges

The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.

One of the family's attorneys said he knows they are disappointed with the outcome.

"A lot of us were not surprised," the attorney said. "It takes courage and we did not see that in this case."

Family members were seen embracing moments after the announcement. Some were crying.

The attorney for the family called this a political decision. He said it’s time to hold Landry accountable.

"We will hold you accountable," the attorney said. "The current action should not be to get violent, it should be to get you out of office."

Attorney Michael Adams said a civil lawsuit has been filed.

"These men thought they could be a bully and thought they could take this man’s life, but this is not over," Adams said.

Sandra Sterling, who’s had a stroke since this all began, said Landry should be ashamed of this decision. She is Alton Sterling's aunt.

"I’m not crying anymore," she said. "I will get justice from a higher power."

She added officers took an oath "to serve and protect not to serve and kill."

Quinyetta McMillion, the mother of Alton Sterling’s son, Cameron, said they will get justice.

"Yes, we did not get justice here today, but we will get justice," she explained. "We don’t hate anyone, but we just want justice."

Louisiana lawmakers also commented on the decision of Landry not to file charges against the officers.

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, who stood with the family, said this is unfair.

"Words cannot describe how disappointed I am in Jeff Landry for not doing his job," she said. "We deserve better and we should demand better."

"Basically, what I expected he was going to say," added state Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge. "Extremely disappointed he waited all this time to say it. Hoping BRPD chief will take some action."

"I'm disgusted, man," state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, told Kevin Frey. "It's like the US attorney and Jeff Landry reviewed two totally different cases. I looking forward to Jeff Landry releasing the video. Why conceal the truth? Let us see and decide who to believe. I keep hearing the US attorney talk about recklessness and negligence."

