NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia... (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.

Officials say they need more time to assemble and test the James Webb Space Telescope, which is considered a successor to the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope.

The observatory was supposed to fly this year. But last fall, NASA bumped the launch to 2019. NASA announced the latest delay on Tuesday.

"We have one shot to get this right before going into space," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator of science.

He said some mistakes were made while preparing the telescope, and NASA underestimated the scale of the job.

NASA and its partner, the European Space Agency, will work together to firm up a new launch date, now tentatively targeted for May 2020. Once a new date is set, NASA says it will provide a new cost estimate. Officials say the cost may exceed the $8 billion program cap set by Congress. NASA has already poured $7 billion into the telescope.

All of the telescope's parts are at Northrop Grumman Aerospace System in Redondo Beach, California.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Water park company co-owner held without bond in Texas

    Water park company co-owner held without bond in Texas

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:13 GMT
    (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...(Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP). This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 2...

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

    A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler

    The Latest: Mother arrested in deaths of baby, toddler

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:40:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:09 GMT
    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.More >>
    Arizona authorities say the mother of a baby and a toddler found dead in car seats has been has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.More >>

  • Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead

    Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:37:01 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:53:08 GMT
    A federal court has ruled that a group of fishing organizations can move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the creation of the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
    A federal court has ruled that a group of fishing organizations can move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the creation of the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly