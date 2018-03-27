MISSING: NOPD searching for Baton Rouge man

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are searching for a missing man from Baton Rouge.

Eddie Lee, 52, was last seen by his mother on March 2, 2018. She say she normally speaks to him daily, but his phone is now disconnected.

Lee is described as 5'11" tall and weighs roughly 165 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Lee is asked contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.