FOUND: Officers locate missing Baton Rouge man

Eddie Lee (Source: NOPD) Eddie Lee (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities said a Baton Rouge man missing in New Orleans has been found.

They added Eddie Lee, 52, was located and is in good health.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department started searching for Lee after he was last seen by his mother on March 2, 2018.

She said she normally speaks to him daily, but his phone was disconnected. 

