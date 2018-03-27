The Latest: Apple opens education-focused event in Chicago - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Apple opens education-focused event in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on Apple's education event in Chicago (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Apple has started an education-focused event in Chicago as it looks to get its high-tech products into classrooms.

CEO Tim Cook is opening the show by noting that Chicago Public Schools has been working with Apple to teach coding to hundreds of thousands of public students.

The trend-setting company is expected to provide more details about its renewed emphasis on education Tuesday at a Chicago high school. The curriculum may include a lower-priced iPad and a variety of services tailored for students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Apple is trying to regain ground lost to rivals Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250 while the cheapest iPad currently costs $329.

An even-lower priced iPad could help Apple teach Google a lesson.

midnight

Apple is hoping to return to the head of the class in the competition to get high-tech products into U.S. classrooms.

The trend-setting company is expected to provide more details about its renewed emphasis on education Tuesday at a Chicago high school. The curriculum may include a lower-priced iPad and a variety of services tailored for students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Apple is trying to regain ground lost to rivals Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250 while the cheapest iPad currently costs $329.

An even-lower priced iPad could help Apple teach Google a lesson.

