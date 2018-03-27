The Latest: Zell Miller's casket arrives at Georgia Capitol

(AP Photo/Joe Marquette). FILE - In this July 13, 1992 file photo, Georgia Gov. Zell Miller waves to delegates at the Democratic Convention in New York. A family spokesperson said he died Friday, March 23, 2018. He was 86.

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on former Sen. Zell Miller's funeral (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The motorcade carrying former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller's flag-draped casket has arrived at the Georgia Capitol where he will lie in state until a state funeral Wednesday.

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers lined up in front of the Capitol to pay tribute as the casket arrived. Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife led the procession into the building as bagpipes played.

Miller was eulogized at an Atlanta church earlier Tuesday by three former presidents: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. All three counted Miller as a personal friend.

Miller served as governor from 1991 to 1999 and a U.S. senator from 2000 to 2005. He is an iconic figure in Georgia politics as author of the education lottery that finances HOPE college scholarships and pre-kindergarten programs in public schools.

He died Friday at his north Georgia home at the age of 86.

___

1 p.m.

The Atlanta funeral for former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller has ended after he was eulogized by three former presidents.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all counted the Georgia Democrat as a personal friend.

A motorcade will carry Miller's remains from Peachtree Road United Methodist Church to the Georgia Capitol. Miller will lie in state until his state funeral Wednesday.

___

12:25 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton says he lives "almost in indentured servitude" to Zell and Shirley Miller for the political help and personal support they offered him and Hillary Clinton over many decades.

Clinton is eulogizing the former Georgia Gov. and U.S. senator Zell Miller. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush also spoke at the funeral Tuesday.

Miller supported Clinton, then-Arkansas governor, when he ran for president in 1992. Clinton said Miller told him in 1991 to "hire James Carville and Paul Begala and give shorter speeches." Clinton says he "took 50 percent of the advice."

Carville and Begala had helped Miller win the 1990 governor's race and served as Clinton's main advisers in 1992.

___

12:10 p.m.

Ex-President Jimmy Carter says former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller did more to help schoolchildren than perhaps any governor in American history.

Carter is eulogizing Miller on Tuesday at an Atlanta church alongside two other former presidents, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Miller counted all three as personal friends. The former governor and U.S. senator died Friday.

Carter jokes that he and Miller were friends "off and on" for 55 years.

The two Democrats served as young state senators together in the 1960s.

Carter was later among the Democrats unhappy with Miller when he endorsed Bush's re-election in 2004.

___

12 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush is praising Zell Miller as a bipartisan statesman who offered an example for American politicians today.

Miller was a Democrat but endorsed the Republican Bush's re-election in 2004.

The former Georgia governor and U.S. senator died Friday in his native north Georgia mountains. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton are eulogizing Miller at Atlanta church Tuesday.

Bush says Miller was a key Democratic senator for him to work with after he became president in 2001.

He laughed as he recalled Miller's offer to back him in 2004 and speak at the Republican convention. It angered many Democrats, but Bush hailed Miller as a loyal American who was "not an ideologue."

___

11:40 a.m.

Zell Miller's grandson is recalling his grandfather as a "teacher at heart" even amid all his public success in politics.

Bryan Miller says his grandfather taught him many lessons learned from his Appalachian childhood through his years as Georgia governor and U.S. senator.

The younger Miller says his grandfather urged family members to have a sense of place. Zell Miller said his rooting in the north Georgia mountains kept him "from getting the big head" when he served as governor from 1991 to 1999.

Zell Miller was born in those mountains during the early Great Depression and died there Friday at the age of 86.

The younger Miller is eulogizing his grandfather Tuesday ahead of three former presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

___

11 a.m.

A funeral for former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller is beginning with three former presidents seated on the front pew.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all will eulogize Miller on Tuesday at a church in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

Miller died Friday at the age of 86. He was a lifelong Democrat and architect of Georgia's HOPE college scholarship program.

Carter and Miller once served together as state senators. Miller nominated his longtime friend Clinton at Democrats' 1992 convention. As a senator, he bucked his party to back the Republican Bush's 2004 re-election.

After the funeral, a motorcade will transport Miller's remains to the Georgia Capitol. He will lie in state until a state funeral Wednesday.

___

1:45 a.m.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.

The funeral Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church is the second of three public services for Miller, who died Friday at the age of 86.

Miller was a lifelong Democrat but is the only American to have delivered the keynote address at a Democratic and Republican national convention. He did it for Clinton in 1992 and Bush in 2004.

Miller was celebrated Monday in his hometown of Young Harris in the north Georgia mountains where he was born and where he died.

After Tuesday's service, he will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol until a state funeral Wednesday.

