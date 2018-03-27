CDC: Second wave of flu virus B happening now

Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus. (Source: CDC)

(CNN) - Flu season is winding down, but the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain that had been dominant recently.

During the week ending March 17, nearly 58 percent of all confirmed cases of the flu were caused by the B-strain.

A CDC spokeswoman says B-strain flu viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Germs are everywhere! Protect yourself and your family from getting sick and spreading germs by washing your hands the right way. https://t.co/nBoXpHUli5 pic.twitter.com/xusU41blN9 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 25, 2018

Experts say it's possible for those who've already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

They recommend everyone who is unvaccinated, get a flu shot while strains are still circulating.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.