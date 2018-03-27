CDC: Second wave of flu virus B happening now - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CDC: Second wave of flu virus B happening now

Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus. (Source: CDC) Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus. (Source: CDC)

(CNN) - Flu season is winding down, but the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain that had been dominant recently.

During the week ending March 17, nearly 58 percent of all confirmed cases of the flu were caused by the B-strain.

A CDC spokeswoman says B-strain flu viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it's possible for those who've already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

They recommend everyone who is unvaccinated, get a flu shot while strains are still circulating.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:30:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:07 AM EDT2018-03-28 09:07:51 GMT

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

    Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.

    More >>

  • Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-03-28 09:06:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-03-28 08:22:43 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    More >>

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly