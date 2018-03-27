Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."

Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.

Stevens says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

    Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:10 AM EDT2018-03-27 09:10:10 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:21:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Whistleblower Christopher Wylie who alleges that the campaign for Britain to leave the EU cheated in the referendum in 2016, speaking at a lawyers office to the media in London, Monday, March 26, 2018. Chris Wylie's claims ce...
    The whistleblower at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.More >>
    The whistleblower at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.More >>

  • Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:21:48 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:21:46 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly