Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

WASHINGTON (AP) - Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."

Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.

Stevens says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:44 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:20:10 GMT
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame is set to announce the finalists for the class of 2018.More >>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:11:36 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

  • Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze

    Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:09:54 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:10:43 GMT
    (New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...(New York Fire Department via AP). This photo provided by New York Fire Department shows FDNY Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69. Davidson was killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Harlem section of New York, Thu...
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly