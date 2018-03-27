New Orleans Mayor Landrieu named recipient of JFK award - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New Orleans Mayor Landrieu named recipient of JFK award

BOSTON (AP) - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his leadership in removing four Confederate monuments in the city.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday that in addition to taking the monuments down, Landrieu offered "clear and compassionate reflections on the moment and its place in history."

President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is scheduled to present the award at a ceremony on May 20 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

The award has been presented annually since 1989 to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences. It is named for Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Profiles in Courage."

