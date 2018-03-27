From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a warm and breezy Tuesday morning, with winds from the southeast and gusty, so certainly NO issues with areas of fog during the early commute. Temperatures are noticeably warmer than they were Monday morning. They are starting out in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s.

Not much activity is anticipated Tuesday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. You can expect a sun/cloud mix with 10% - 20% coverage of showers and a daytime high of 83°s. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a low again, in the upper 60°s.

Wednesday, there will be scattered showers and it will be breezy, with 30% coverage and a high in the mid 80°s. By Thursday, our weather picture will change when a cold front sweeps through the Lower Mississippi River Valley.

As a result, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our viewing area under a "marginal-to-slight risk" for severe weather. A few "strong-to-severe storms" are possible, with rain totals from Wednesday evening into Thursday (relatively light and "manageable") running from 1/2" to 1 1/2".

