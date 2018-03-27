Global stocks rebound amid waning trade war fears

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). In this March 26, 2018, photo, people walk in front of an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian shares are higher Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as news that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating t...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). In this March 26, 2018, photo, people walk past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian shares are higher Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as news that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating to avert...

(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi). In this March 26, 2018, photo, a man uses smartphone in front of an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian shares are higher Tuesday, March 27, 2018, as news that the U.S. and China are open to neg...

By The Associated Press



LONDON (AP) - Global stock markets rose sharply Thursday as investors grew increasingly confident that a trade war between the U.S. and China would be averted.

KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 1.4 percent to 5,139 while Germany's DAX rose 1.9 percent to 12,007. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 2 percent higher at 7,023. U.S. stocks were poised for further solid gains following Monday's advance, with Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures up 0.6 percent.

TRADE HOPES: Fears in financial markets of a potential trade war between the U.S. and China have eased somewhat after China's government said it is open to negotiating with Washington. That announcement followed a news report saying U.S. officials submitted a list of requests that China open up its markets. Trade war jitters were stoked last week when U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese products.

ANALYST TAKE: "Naturally, the prospect of a trade war between the world's two largest economies has weighed heavily on risk appetite over the last couple of weeks with U.S. equity markets posting significant losses on Thursday and Friday as things heated up," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The message over the weekend, though, was far less confrontational and suggested the U.S. would be open to scrapping the tariffs in exchange for certain other concessions such as reduced tariffs on imported cars."

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 2.7 percent to finish at 21,317.32 as a weaker yen also boosted buying sentiment. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7 percent to 5,832.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.6 percent to 2,452.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8 percent to 30,790.83, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 1.1 percent to 3,166.65.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 25 cents to $65.80 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 28 cents to $69.80.

CURRENCIES: The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2404 while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 105.75 yen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.