Greenpeace leaves sustainable wood certification group - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greenpeace leaves sustainable wood certification group

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Greenpeace is withdrawing from the main global group for certifying sustainable wood products, saying it is failing to protect natural forests from exploitation.

Greenpeace, a founding member of the Forest Stewardship Council, said it "fell short" of its goals of conserving forests and benefiting society.

The FSC mark, a stylized tree, is sought by paper producers and other wood users as an endorsement they can use in the marketplace to promote their products as sustainable.

Greenpeace said in a statement on its website that the council has become a "tool for forestry and timber extraction."

In Indonesia, where rainforests are being felled at an epic rate, the FSC has given certifications to Korindo, a Korean-Indonesian joint venture. It has been clearing rainforests in Papua for logging and palm oil plantations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

