Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze

NEW YORK (AP) - A funeral is being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for a New York City firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

The flag-draped coffin bearing Lt. Michael Davidson arrived at the famous cathedral Tuesday on a fire truck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Along the route, American flags were draped overhead.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue. A bagpipe emitted the mournful strains of "Amazing Grace" as the casket was carried into the cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday. He had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

