Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze

NEW YORK (AP) - Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

Tuesday's funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

