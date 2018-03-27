Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Firefighters wait in line to pay their respects at the wake for firefighter Michael Davidson in Floral Park, N.Y., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set aft...

(AP Photo/J.E. Alexander). Firefighters work at the scene of a overnight fire that began Thursday, March 22, 2018, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69, died after he became separated from his uni...

NEW YORK (AP) - A funeral is being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for a New York City firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

The flag-draped coffin bearing Lt. Michael Davidson arrived at the famous cathedral Tuesday on a fire truck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Along the route, American flags were draped overhead.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue. A bagpipe emitted the mournful strains of "Amazing Grace" as the casket was carried into the cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday. He had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.