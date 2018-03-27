Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Funeral underway for firefighter killed in movie set blaze

(AP Photo/J.E. Alexander). Firefighters work at the scene of a overnight fire that began Thursday, March 22, 2018, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69, died after he became separated from his uni... (AP Photo/J.E. Alexander). Firefighters work at the scene of a overnight fire that began Thursday, March 22, 2018, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. Firefighter Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69, died after he became separated from his uni...
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Firefighters wait in line to pay their respects at the wake for firefighter Michael Davidson in Floral Park, N.Y., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set aft... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Firefighters wait in line to pay their respects at the wake for firefighter Michael Davidson in Floral Park, N.Y., Sunday, March 25, 2018. The New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set aft...

NEW YORK (AP) - A funeral is being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral for a New York City firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.

The flag-draped coffin bearing Lt. Michael Davidson arrived at the famous cathedral Tuesday on a fire truck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Along the route, American flags were draped overhead.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue. A bagpipe emitted the mournful strains of "Amazing Grace" as the casket was carried into the cathedral.

Davidson died early Friday. He had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:19:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:51:29 GMT
    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

    Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

    More >>

  • The Latest: No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting

    The Latest: No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:40:24 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:51:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana's attorney general plans...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Ronald Smith gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was shot by police one year ago, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana's attorney general plans...
    Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests.More >>
    Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests.More >>

  • McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    McConnell looks to complete hemp's comeback as crop

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:39:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:34:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, that he'll introduce legi...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell said Monday, March 26, 2018, that he'll introduce legi...

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp as the Kentucky Republican previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.

    More >>

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a full pardon for hemp as the Kentucky Republican previewed legislation to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly