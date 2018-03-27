Hong Kong's skyline farms harvest more happiness than food - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hong Kong's skyline farms harvest more happiness than food

HONG KONG (AP) - High above downtown Hong Kong's bustling, traffic-clogged streets, a group of office workers toil away.

They're working not on a corporate acquisition or a public share offering but on harvesting a bumper crop of lettuce atop one of the skyscrapers studding the city's skyline.

This is rooftop farming taken to the extreme.

And it's more about reaping happiness than providing food.

The volunteers were picking lettuce on a decommissioned helipad on the 146-meter (480-foot)-high roof of the 38-story Bank of America tower.

The farm is run by Rooftop Republic, a three-year-old startup whose founders are tapping growing interest in organic food and taking advantage of unused roof space in the cramped, high-rent Chinese city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

