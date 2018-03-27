World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 2018 finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The World Video Game Hall of Fame has named 12 finalists for the class of 2018, including "Ms. Pac-Man" and "John Madden Football."

Also announced Tuesday are: "Asteroids," ''Call of Duty," ''Dance Dance Revolution," ''Final Fantasy VII," ''Half-Life," ''King's Quest," ''Metroid," ''Minecraft," ''Spacewar!," and "Tomb Raider."

New this year, the hall is inviting gamers to weigh in on which ones to induct. Online balloting closes April 4.

A panel of experts will vote as well.

The winners will be inducted May 3 at a ceremony at the hall of fame, which is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

Electronic games of all types - arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile - are eligible. Honorees are recognized for their popularity over time and influence on other games and pop culture.

