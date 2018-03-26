LSU loses Broussard to broken thumb

LSU coach Paul Mainieri says second baseman Brandt Broussard has a broken thumb on his left hand and is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.More >>
LSU coach Paul Mainieri says second baseman Brandt Broussard has a broken thumb on his left hand and is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.More >>
There's some good news for some of the thousands of people who flooded in August of 2016.More >>
There's some good news for some of the thousands of people who flooded in August of 2016.More >>
A panel of Louisiana senators said ‘no’ to a plan that could lead to more guns in the school building.More >>
A panel of Louisiana senators said ‘no’ to a plan that could lead to more guns in the school building.More >>
The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>