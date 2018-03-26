LSU loses Broussard to broken thumb

LSU coach Paul Mainieri says second baseman Brandt Broussard has a broken thumb on his left hand and is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.

Broussard suffered the injury in Friday night's game at Vanderbilt when he was hit by a pitch that was ruled a foul ball by the home plate umpire. The Tigers were already missing starting shortstop Josh Smith, whose return is doubtful before mid-April, Mainieri said Monday.

"I don't think I've ever had a season where we've had so few reserve players available to us, you know? Position player wise," Mainieri added.

Third basemen Chris Reid and Jake Slaughter are the only experienced middle infielders left for LSU, although Mainieri also has the option of moving pitcher Austin Bain again. Bain has been playing first base while making significant contributions at the plate, but could move to second base. Mainieri says outfielder Daniel Cabrera was getting a look at first base on Monday, which could facilitate such a move.

Broussard is LSU's leading hitter this season, batting .363 with 16 RBI and nine stolen bases. He's the son of Burke Broussard, the starting second baseman on Skip Bertman's 1986 College World Series team.

