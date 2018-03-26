Bill signed by La. governor could provide some tax relief to flood victims

There's some good news for some of the thousands of people who flooded in August of 2016. A proposal signed into law Monday by Governor John Bel Edwards could lend a helping hand to those people.

HB 10 means homeowners who flooded who could take advantage of recently passed federal tax relief won't have to pay more in state taxes.

"This law is going to mean a lot to families all over the State of Louisiana. I think 56 of our 64 parishes potentially will benefit from this particular law," said Edwards.

The governor says lawmakers passed something similar following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

