La. Senate panel supports bulletproof backpacks, rejects arming civilians to protect schools

A panel of Louisiana senators said ‘no’ to a plan that could lead to more guns in the school building.More >>
The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
It was just before nightfall Sunday evening on Section Road in Erwinville on March 25 when Coliesa McMillian says her two daughters decided to go across the street to a store to get a drink. The next thing she says she heard, "All I know is they come running in and said my baby has been hit."More >>
An 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a threat made to East Feliciana High School Monday morning.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
"That made my day," Joshua Ward said about the compliment from Katy Perry.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
