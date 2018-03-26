LSU president warns legislators students are going out-of-state for college

The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.

Speaking to the Baton Rouge Press Club, F. King Alexander said Louisiana's brightest high school seniors are being recruited to out-of-state colleges. He said the uncertainty of the TOPS program is part of the reason, along with budget cuts to higher education.

"Just give us a state budget, a stable budget. We're not asking for anything. We just want stability so we can take advantage of the reputation of our institution and take advantage of the momentum that we have as a university," said Alexander.

Alexander is worried the legislature may not solve the budget problems until June. He said most high school seniors pick a college in May.

