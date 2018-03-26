Decision expected Tuesday on charges in Alton Sterling death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Decision expected Tuesday on charges in Alton Sterling death

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's attorney general plans to meet Tuesday with relatives of a black man who was shot and killed by a white Baton Rouge police officer to inform them whether his office will charge either of the two officers involved in the deadly struggle, according to two family lawyers.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's spokeswoman declined comment. However, attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Brandon DeCuir, who represent Alton Sterling's five children, said Landry is to meet Tuesday morning with Sterling's relatives and their lawyers in Baton Rouge.

Landry will provide an "update" on his office's investigation of Sterling's July 2016 shooting death during a news conference later Tuesday morning, the attorney general's office said.

The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in the case nearly 11 months ago.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but Lake didn't fire his gun.

Two cellphone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, leading to protests at which nearly 200 people were arrested. The officers' body cameras and a store surveillance camera also recorded the encounter, but those videos haven't been released.

Federal authorities opened a civil rights investigation immediately after the shooting and released their findings in May 2017. They said Salamoni yelled that Sterling was reaching for a gun in his pocket before shooting him three times, and then fired three more shots into Sterling's back when he began to sit up and move. The officers recovered a loaded revolver from Sterling's pocket.

The officers encountered Sterling after responding to a report of a man with a gun outside the Triple S Food Mart. The officers told Sterling to put his hands on the hood of a car and struggled with him when he didn't comply, the Justice Department said. Lake shocked Sterling with a stun gun before the officers wrestled him to the ground, according to federal investigators.

In June 2017, lawyers for Sterling's five children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and former police chief, and the two officers involved. Their suit alleges the shooting fit a pattern of racist behavior and excessive force by the Baton Rouge police. It also claims poor training and inadequate police procedures led to Sterling's death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:19:03 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:42:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.

    More >>

  • Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat California homelessness

    Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat California homelessness

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:19:40 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:42:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, a group of homeless people, including Ellen Tara James-Penney (wearing blue) left, a lecturer at San Jose State University, receive a meal at Grace Baptist Church in San Jos...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, a group of homeless people, including Ellen Tara James-Penney (wearing blue) left, a lecturer at San Jose State University, receive a meal at Grace Baptist Church in San Jos...
    Cisco Systems Inc. is donating $50 million to address the growing problem of homelessness in California's Santa Clara County and is encouraging other Silicon Valley companies to also step up.More >>
    Cisco Systems Inc. is donating $50 million to address the growing problem of homelessness in California's Santa Clara County and is encouraging other Silicon Valley companies to also step up.More >>

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Sunday, March 25 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-25 17:58:54 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:42:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly