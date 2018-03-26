Decision expected Tuesday on charges in Alton Sterling death

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's attorney general is expected to meet Tuesday with relatives of a black man shot and killed by a white police officer in July 2016 and inform them whether his office will charge either of the two officers involved in the deadly struggle.
Two attorneys representing Alton Sterling's five children say Attorney General Jeff Landry is to meet Tuesday morning with relatives and family lawyers in Baton Rouge.
Landry's spokeswoman declined comment.
The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges nearly 11 months ago.
Baton Rouge Officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire.
Cellphone videos of the shooting on social media sparked protests that led to nearly 200 arrests.
